Are Today's GPUs Too Heavy? Popular Repair Shop Details PCB Cracks In RTX 4090 Cards







To deal with this increased power draw and heat, GPUs such as the GeForce RTX 4090 have increased in size and weight dramatically. This may not only mean it is cumbersome to fit inside many PC cases comfortably, it can also have other repercussions.



YouTuber Northridgefix, known for fixing faulty GPUs, recently received 19 GeForce RTX 4090s from a single customer with cracks in the PCB. He theorizes that the weight of these GPUs are one possible explanation for them breaking, either in transit or when installed.



Northridgefix shows us a damaged PCB that destroyed this GeForce RTX 4090





Having these 19 broken GPUs result in a variety of diagnosis for their repairability. The first few that Northridgefix pulled out of the box were deemed unfixable due to the nature of the crack. While the exact usage or cause is in question, it is not uncommon for one customer to have multiple GPUs such as these. While we are not in the intense cryptocurrency mining phase of a few years ago, new AI usage has increased the demand for GPUs such as the GeForce RTX 4090.

The majority of these GPUs appear to be from ASUS, with a few from Gigabyte as well. While this does not indicate any issues per se, the heavy weight of these products certainly do make one theorize about the cause.





The great news about NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 is that the performance on offer is absolutely bonkers, with chart-topping numbers. With any great power, there are also drawbacks to equalize the gains that one receives. First, the $1,599 MSRP of this GPU keeps it in the realm of enthusiast gamers who are willing to splurge on a top-tier GPU. Secondly, the mind-numbing chops this GPU has also comes with a 450W TDP, which has translated to some potential issues with its 12VHPWR cable.To deal with this increased power draw and heat, GPUs such as the GeForce RTX 4090 have increased in size and weight dramatically. This may not only mean it is cumbersome to fit inside many PC cases comfortably, it can also have other repercussions.YouTuber Northridgefix, known for fixing faulty GPUs, recently received 19 GeForce RTX 4090s from a single customer with cracks in the PCB. He theorizes that the weight of these GPUs are one possible explanation for them breaking, either in transit or when installed.

System integrators have known about potential PCB cracking for years, since they tend to ship a large amount of PCs. There have been various solutions over time, from physical brackets to prevent movement during shipment, to expanding foam to keep things neat.





With the increasing weight to support these ultra-powerful GPUs, shipping and usability damage has a higher proportional chance of increasing. Physical support of these heavy beasts is essential for long term durability.





Northridgefix comments how most GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs he fixes have burnt connectors, so these cracked GPUs likely indicate a more specific problem that this customer had, and not necessarily something that most gamers should be concerned with. Having said that, even gamers with a single GPU should take care to properly support these heavy GPUs during usage and shipping.