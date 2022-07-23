Arc A770 16GB And Arc 750 8GB Memory Confirmed As Intel Preps Cards For Review





Top 300 winners from the Intel Arc Scavenger Hunt finally received another update about the Arc GPUs they won. While there is still no word on when the Alchemist GPUs will be shipped out, the specific cards the top 300 will be getting were announced, along with an option for those weary of waiting on their prize.





The Intel Scavenger Hunt began late last year, with contestants furiously scouring for clues hidden in tweets. The faster you were able to decipher the clue, the more points you received. If you were fortunate enough to land in the top 100 at the end, the prizes included a "Premium" Arc Alchemist GPU. If you happened to place somewhere between 101-300, then a "Performance" Arc Alchemist GPU was part of your prize package. Until yesterday, however, the winners were not sure which model of the GPU that they would be receiving.





Emails were sent out yesterday to winners of the Scavenger Hunt, letting them know a few more details about their prizes. Top 100 winners will be receiving an Arc A770 16GB GPU with custom RGB, while those who placed 101-300 will be getting the A750 8GB GPU. Below you can see a photo of the A750 that arrived at Intel offices with packaging ready for testing, before sampling with the press.





As stated before, a date has still not been revealed for when contest winners will receive their prized GPUs. It has been a long wait since the contest ended at the beginning of the year, and some have grown a bit impatient through the delays. Knowing this, Intel has decided to also give top 300 winners an option to give up the GPU in place of a yet to be determined prize of equal value to the GPU they won. Winners will have until August 5th to make their decision, and once its made it cannot be reversed.





In the email, the Intel Arc Graphics Community Team emphasized that the delivery of prizes was finally in sight. The email stated, "We're getting close and can't wait to see all of you awarded the Intel Arc GPU you've so patiently been waiting for!"





So, now the top 300 have a decision to make. They can choose to wait a bit longer and be one of the first consumers to lay hands on an Arc desktop GPU, or they can choose to forgo the GPU for something else yet to be determined of equal value. Personally, I will be waiting on my A770 with custom RGB to arrive at my doorstep.