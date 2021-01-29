Developers Are Already Caught Lying To Users With Apple's App Privacy Labels





When Apple introduced privacy labels, it seemed to be a solid way to provide transparency for users to know what data is collected on their devices. This system relies on honesty from the app developers, but some developers crossed their fingers behind their back when they agreed to the privacy labels it seems. New research has shown that some apps had outright false or misleading labels that they present to users.





As Fowler points out, Apple has a little blurb on a popup window that states, “This information has not been verified by Apple.” Alongside that little blurb, Apple also offers a link to the developer’s privacy policy. In the case of “Satisfying Slime Generator,” it links to a Google Doc which lists some of the following things that are supposedly collected by the app:

Device Information

Unique Application Numbers

Anonymous Identifiers

IP address

IDFAs/Advertising IDs

Geo-location data

Cookies

User Activities (Movements or Actions in-app)