Apple's New Year's Resolution Is To Charge More For Battery Replacements
Apple will be upping the cost of out-of-warranty battery replacements later this year for all models older than the iPhone 14. The company's announcement was quietly posted to a support page and pointed out on the r/Apple subreddit.
New York recently became the first US state to enact a law protecting consumer rights to repair their own devices. While the law included some late changes that favored OEMs, it is still a step in the right direction. However, most will still look to have someone else repair their smartphones if something were to ever go awry with it, such as a dying or faulty battery. If you happen to own an iPhone older than an iPhone 14 model, it is going to cost you a little more to replace if your device is out-of-warranty.
Beginning on March 1, 2023, Apple will increase the price of out-of-warranty battery replacements by $20 for all iPhone 13 models and older. As of right now, the company charges $69 for a battery replacement on most iPhone models.
If you happen to have AppleCare or AppleCare+, your battery replacements will be fully covered. AppleCare+ must have been purchased at the time you bought your device, or within 60 days after your iPhone purchase.
Apple is also increasing the cost of out-of-warranty battery replacement for Mac and the iPad. If you need to have the battery replaced in a MacBook Air, it will cost you $30 more, while a MacBook Pro battery replacement is increasing by $50. Newer iPad models will see an increase of $20. These price changes will also go into effect on March 1, 2023.