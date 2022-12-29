Apple Is Reeling From Soft iPhone 14 Sales, May Launch iPhone 15 At Lower Price Points
With the "concerning" sales performance of its iPhone 14 Plus, Apple is said to be considering a rework of its iPhone 15 family of smartphones. The iPhone 14 Plus is the newest addition to the iPhone family and replaces the 5.4-inch mini iPhone.
Both non-Pro versions are said to be suffering from low sales, with the Plus being hit the hardest. The only thing that differs between the standard iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus is a larger screen and battery, and an added $100 in cost. It seems that new iPhone buyers are opting for the higher-priced Pro and Pro Max, which has Apple shifting resources to accommodate the demand. This has purportedly also led the company to reconsider how to ensure better iPhone 15 sales.
Apple departed from its typical strategy of including a new chip in its entire lineup with the iPhone 14 family. The lower-end iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus retained last year's chip, while the two Pro versions received a newer and faster one. The Pro models were also privy to a new front design and 48MP front camera.
It seems that consumers noticed the differences, or lack thereof, and decided that upgrading to a non-Pro model just didn't make sense. However, the improvements to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, such as the addition of the Dynamic Island, were enough to convince Apple users to shell out the cash to upgrade.
Naver leaker Yeux1122, which MacRumors says has a mixed track record, says that Apple is considering a few changes next year to its iPhone lineup.
First, the company is considering lowering the differentiation between the Pro and standard models in terms of features. Some of the additions that may make it to the non-Pro versions are the Dynamic Island cutout, a higher refresh rate, and the iPhone 14 Pro's 49MP front camera.
Another consideration purportedly being made is price. Earlier reports have stated that the new iPhone 15 Pro Max (allegedly to be named Ultra instead) will have a higher starting price point. The rest of the iPhone 15 lineup could also see a widening in price points as well, with the non-Pro models receiving a possible reduction in price.
It appears Apple is hoping that creating a more defined line between versions in price, while not shorting the non-Pro models of so many features, will help next year's sales not be so lopsided. Of course, this is reasonable conjecture at this point, but many more leaks and rumors will surface between now and the time Apple officially announces the iPhone 15 family of smartphones next year.