Apple's Let Loose Event For iPad And Pencil 3: When And What To Expect
Apple has an upcoming event on May 7th, and it has laid out a few hints as to what we can expect. With the very obvious message by Tim Cook stating "Pencil us in for May 7th," there is no ambiguity here. While we'd fully expect a new version of the Apple Pencil, the real star of the show will likely be an entourage of new iPad devices.
The existing iPad Pro, with its fast Apple Silicon M2 chip, has been gracing us with its presence for a few years without a further update. The Apple Vision Pro was launched in the interim, with potential iPad-replacing usability. That has not yet come to fruition, with reports of less than expected demand for the pricey spatial computing device putting a damper on mass adoption. Some users are hopeful the new Apple Pencil may have some compatibility with the Vision Pro, but that remains speculative.
The upcoming iOS 18, planned for a release later in the year, should have some new AI goodies baked in. While the iPhone will be the focal point of many of these adaptations, it is expected the iPad Pro will acquire many of the same software capabilities. More information on the software side is expected at Apple's 2024 WWDC Developer event in June.
While exact details are not yet available, there are enough hints here to piece together what is likely on May 7th. If Apple will surprise its customers with the new iPad Pro is up for debate, it likely could use some game-changing features to keep it fresh amidst the current lineup.
