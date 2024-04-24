Apple's Let Loose Event For iPad And Pencil 3: When And What To Expect

Here is what the rumor mill has told us to expect in the new iPad products. Firstly, the flagship iPad Pro will get an entirely new screen with OLED. This is in lieu of its existing mini LED display, which is available only on the 12.9 inch version. Supposedly, the high-end display will also make its way to the smaller iPad Pro, which currently is in the 10.9 inch model.



One change we can likely expect with this new upgraded display will be an overall increase in price for the device. Other expected changes will be overall better HDR support, contrast, and less blooming as found on mini LED. As OLED can be prone to burn in, Apple likely has taken that into account and will mitigate for any issues.



An internal hardware upgrade is also likely, potentially using the new Apple Silicon M3 chips to replace the M2 currently in iPad Pro. While the Apple Pencil is an obvious accessory update to iPad Pro, a newly designed keyboard case is also slated to be in the works. It may match the more svelte design expected of new iPad Pros, and potentially even be more MacBook-like.



A new iPad Air is also expected at the May 7th event by Apple. The biggest news here is that it is likely to come in the larger 12.9 inch size, similar to the existing iPad Pro. It is also likely to carry the same mini LED display, putting it on par with the current iPad Pro. A cheaper priced iPad Air will make sense in the lineup if the OLED models are to see a price increase. Other iPads such as the Mini are not expected to be refresh yet, however.