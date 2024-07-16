Apple's iOS 18 Public Beta For iPhone Is Here But Should You Install It?







A dark and light mode are both available, with an automatic option present. This may be helpful in late hours or when trying to keep screen brightness to a minimum. The choice of tint on the appearance is also available, but it can produce some visually questionable results. The ability to have larger icons is also an option, giving more screen real estate to your app folders.



This features are accessible by holding your finger on the Home Screen, and choosing customization from the top.



A











With the recent push towards AI from virtually every device manufacturer, this is a feature that Apple needs to get right in order to help boost iPhone sales this fall. With Microsoft notably releasing its Copilot+ PCs which focus on AI, Apple has plenty of competition. Perhaps the most anticipated feature of iOS 18 will be Apple Intelligence , with uses on-device capabilities to improve everyday usability. This feature is still noticeably missing from iOS 18 Beta, with Apple stating that it will appear in beta this fall.With the recent push towards AI from virtually every device manufacturer, this is a feature that Apple needs to get right in order to help boost iPhone sales this fall. With Microsoft notably releasing its Copilot+ PCs which focus on AI, Apple has plenty of competition.

You can sign up for the

One change for the iOS 18 Public Beta is the customization of the Home Screen layout. Much like Android devices, you can now have much more control over the look and layout of your Home Screen. This has produced some quirky visuals that may be jarring for users comfortable with the clean Apple aesthetic.A dark and light mode are both available, with an automatic option present. This may be helpful in late hours or when trying to keep screen brightness to a minimum. The choice of tint on the appearance is also available, but it can produce some visually questionable results. The ability to have larger icons is also an option, giving more screen real estate to your app folders.This features are accessible by holding your finger on the Home Screen, and choosing customization from the top. Gaming Mode has also been introduced, with Apple having the devices focus on this use case for best performance. Apple has also been making a push for more game titles to be available on its ecosystem.You can sign up for the Apple Beta Program for free, but remember to keep the risks in mind as beta software can have unforeseen bugs that are not ideal for important devices. And be sure to back up your device before making the plunge.

Soon after Apple's 2024 WWDC Developer Conference, the highly anticipated iOS 18 Developer Beta was released. Now that it's been tested a bit, Apple has released the iOS 18 in Public Beta form, for those wishing to preview the new features coming this fall.The first question you have to ask yourself is if you should download a beta, given the risks. I have had the iOS 18 Developer Beta since release, and while it has been mostly fine, it has had numerous bugs and issues. My Developer Beta on macOS did not go as well, needing a full reinstall of the OS due to some bugs after the update.If you are willing to accept the risk, iOS 18 Public Beta certainly does have some interesting changes to preview. The first thing to keep in mind is that not all features revealed by Apple at WWDC 2024 are immediately available on the Beta, as they are gradually introduced.