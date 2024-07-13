CATEGORIES
Apple Says iOS 18 Got Game At Exclusive Gaming Experience Event

by Alan VelascoSaturday, July 13, 2024, 02:20 PM EDT
Apple held a low-key event in New York City detailing some of the changes coming to iOS 18, which aim to make iPhones better gaming devices. Moreover, Apple took the opportunity to share some details about how the rest of its product lineup will also be seeing gaming related upgrades, according to reports by Macotakara.

Game mode, which will be included in both iOS 18 and iPad OS 18, will bring several enhancements for those who enjoy gaming on the go. This feature works to minimize the amount of background activity happening on the devices, to eke out every bit of performance from the game currently running, which in theory should lead to an improvement in consistent frame rates.

Mac gamers will also be getting relief when it comes to how games are installed in macOS. In the upcoming macOS 15 Sequoia, games will no longer require double the space for an install. It will only require the size of the game itself alongside a small buffer, which should be welcome news as storage comes at a premium on Macs.

Apple is also looking to make the job of bringing games over to their platforms easier for developers, with its Game Porting Toolkit 2. Apple says it took feedback from developer experiences using the first version of the toolkit, incorporating several of the suggestions into the latest version.

Some of the games used to show off the gaming improvements include Resident Evil 7, Valheim, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Diablo Immortal, Zenless Zone Zero, and Palworld. While these titles aren’t the newest or most graphically demanding, they’re a solid representation of what most users are playing on their Apple devices.

The devices featured at the event included the iPhone 15 Pro Max, M4 iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, M3 MacBook Air, and M4 iMac. The iPhone 15 Pro Max units were outfitted with Backbone One gaming controllers for an optimal experience. Meanwhile, the Macs and iPads were paired with Sony DualSense controllers.

Apple’s gaming strategy is a bit odd. It will make big announcements about bringing over well-known titles such as Resident Evil and Death Stranding, but then hold tiny events like this one. It would be nice if they just went all in and showed commitment, as compatition in the market is always better for consumers.
