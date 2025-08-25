Apple’s Bold 3-Year Mission To Revamp The iPhone Revealed
The shakeup begins this year with the introduction of the iPhone Air, which will replace the iPhone Plus in the device lineup. As the name implies, it’s going to be a thinned down phone that should stand out against the heartier iPhone Pro. Of course, a slimmer design has tradeoffs, with likely cuts to battery life, rigidity, and the number of cameras on board. It will be interesting to see if customers are willing to exchange some features for a thinner and lighter device.
Apple will reportedly follow that up in 2026 with the debut of its first foldable iPhone. The device, codenamed V68, will be its answer to Samsung’s foldable phones. It will sport a four-camera setup, with one at the front, two at the back, and one on the inside. A blast from the past may also return in the design, as the company may use Touch ID instead of Face ID for secure logins.
2027 will mark 20 years since the introduction of the first iPhone, and Apple may celebrate in style. Rumors suggest there will be a transition from the squarer design of the present iPhone to one that features curved glass edges. This probably explains why Apple decided to go with the Liquid Glass interface with the upcoming iOS 26, giving it time to refine the experience.
The foldable iPhone is by far the biggest change coming to the iPhone lineup. It’s an opportunity to rethink what iOS is capable of considering users will have a much larger display at their disposal. It’s likely that some of the features currently found on iPadOS make their way to iOS to take advantage of the extra screen real estate. Might the company even make Apple Pencil work with it? Probably.
The next few years are shaping up nicely for the Apple faithful, with many new products to be excited about.