Apple WWDC 2022: When Is It And What To Expect
Another year, another major Apple event. Apple just announced a few details about its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming event.
WWDC 2022 will take place from June 6-10 and is free to all developers. It will primarily be hosted online like the previous two conferences. However, there will be an in-person “special day” for developers and students on June 6th at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. They will be able to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos. Space will be limited and Apple will soon publish a sign-up sheet.
Apple also promises that there will be “information sessions, more cutting-edge learning labs, more digital lounges to engage with attendees, and more localized content to make WWDC22 a truly global event.” It will once again host the Swift Student Challenge. Students are encouraged this year to develop “Swift Playgrounds app project on a topic of their choice” and must submit their project by April 25th to be part of the conference.
According to Apple, WWDC22 will highlight the, “latest innovations in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, while giving developers access to Apple engineers and technologies to learn how to create groundbreaking apps and interactive experiences.” Apple has not revealed any further details, but we would imagine there will be some announcements about the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Rumor has it that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will have larger camera bumps because they will feature a new, more powerful primary camera sensor. Many believe we will also hear more about iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, tvOS 16, watch OS 9, and perhaps even the new Mac Pro.
WWDC has been held annually by Apple since 1987 and it is the corporation’s opportunity to show off its latest products and ideas. Nearly all the conferences have been hosted in-person, but Apple switched to an online format in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It appears that Apple is attempting to integrate a few in-person events this year as the pandemic regulations begin to loosen.
Images courtesy of Apple
