Apple Watch Series 7 Tipped For Long-Requested Battery Life Boost





As we inch closer to an expected September launch for the Apple Watch Series 7 , additional leaks have given us insight into what Apple is cooking up. Credible leakers claim that the Series 7 will finally adopt a brand new design language , ditching the rounded design in favor of flat surfaces and hard edges.

A new report alleges that Apple may hold the line on adding more sensors to the Series 7, pushing that move out until 2022. The Series 6 already includes a bevy of sensors, including an altimeter, optical heart rate sensor, electrical heart sensor (ECG), and more. However, instead of devoting internal space to more sensors, Apple will reportedly work to increase the battery capacity of the Series 7.

The current 40mm and 44mm Series 6 SKUs have 266 mAh and 304 mAh batteries, respectively, but the report from the Economic Daily News didn't provide details on how much larger the batteries might be on the Series 7 counterparts. It's also rumored that the S7 SoC destined for the Series 7 will use a double-sided System in Package (SiP) arrangement, which will reduce the amount of space that it takes up, allowing room for a bigger battery.

Previous reports suggested that Apple could also thicken the casing of the Series 7 ever so slightly. All these potential changes could go a long way to improve the battery life of the Apple Watch, which has remained stagnant for years despite slight increases in battery capacity. The Series 6 is currently suitable for about one to two days of battery life, depending on usage patterns. You can expect to say on the lower end of the spectrum if you're taking many calls with the cellular model or getting in a lot of workouts. We'd ideally like to see the battery life of the Apple Watch stretch to around three days, but that's probably not within reach unless Apple can make some huge strides in SoC efficiency.

Other features on tap for the Apple Series 7 include thinner display bezels and the inclusion of Apple's U1 Ultra-Wideband chip. It's also expected that despite the design chance, the Series 7 will still be compatible with the vast existing ecosystem of interchangeable bands.