Apple Unveils M6 & M5 Ultra 2nm Chips Alongside Upgraded Mac Mini

Apple's new M6 Mac mini - Image: Apple

Apple has refreshed its desktop lineup with the launch of the all-new M6 chip and the powerhouse M5 Ultra, both of which are expected to marginally boost the Mac mini and Mac Studio in performance and in price.





The M6-powered Mac mini - Image: Apple



For professionals who want even more oomph, there's also the Mac mini with the M5 Pro, which packs up to an 18-core CPU, a 20-core GPU, and support for 64GB of unified RAM with 307GB/s bandwidth. The M5 Pro ought to be a champ at accelerating local LLMs, video editing, and complex 3D rendering.





Mac mini port layout - Image: Apple



In terms of connectivity, both Mac mini variants feature front-facing USB-C ports, upgraded 2.5Gbps Ethernet, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 6. The M5 Pro model adds three rear Thunderbolt 5 ports, allowing users to cluster multiple Mac mini units together to run massive AI models on-device.





M5 Ultra-powered Mac Studio - Image: Apple



For the ultimate of the trio, we have the M5 Ultra making its debut inside the redesigned Mac Studio. Built using Apple’s first quad-die architecture, the M5 Ultra leverages an UltraFusion interconnect with over 4.4TB/s of inter-die bandwidth. With up to 36 CPU cores (12 of which are super cores) the M5 Ultra can deliver up to 1.3 times higher multithreaded performance than the M3 Ultra , so modest gains, then.





In its press release , Apple also talked about its developer framework and tools like Core AI, Core ML, Metal, and Xcode tapping directly into the advanced hardware of both new chips.





"Developers can leverage the Dual 16-core Neural Engine in M6, and the Neural Accelerators in the GPU with the massive 512GB unified memory pool and faster 1.2TB/s of unified memory bandwidth in M5 Ultra, to provide incredible AI compute capabilities," Apple says.