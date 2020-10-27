CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillTuesday, October 27, 2020, 02:16 PM EDT

Apple Silicon A14T Desktop-Class SoC Destined For Early-2021 iMacs To Flex On Intel

apple imac comet lake h
We know that Apple Silicon is on the way, and a new report today is giving us some additional insight into what Apple has in store for its first PC-centric SoC. Apple for the past decade and a half has relied on Intel to power to its laptops and desktops, but Apple Silicon is [hopefully] ushering in a new wave of performance and efficiency for Macs.

According to China Times, the first custom, desktop-centric Apple Silicon chip will be the A14T. It's based on TSMC's 5nm process -- like the A14 found in the iPhone 12/iPhone 12 Pro and iPad Air -- and is reportedly being developed under the codename Mt. Jade. According to the report, this A14T-powered iMac will debut in the first half of 2021 with an all-new design.

apple silicon 2

The A14T will be paired up with a custom-designed Lifuka discrete GPU. If you recall, Apple relies either on Intel's integrated graphics nestled within Core processors or AMD's Radeon Pro discrete GPUs for its MacBook Pros and Mac desktops. So, it looks as though in one fell swoop, Apple could begin inching away from both Intel and AMD as it brings more chip development in-house. 

Moving along, we already know that Apple's first Apple Silicon-powered Mac will launch before the end of the year. According to Mark Gurman and Jon Prosser, it will be unveiled at an event in mid-November (possibly November 17th). It's rumored that the Apple will resurrect the entry-level MacBook during this event, which would be powered by an A14X SoC developed under the codename Tonga. It's also rumored that the A14X will find its way into the next-generation iPad Pro. Previous reports have suggested that at least some versions of the A14 will have up to 12 cores (4 performance cores, 8 efficiency cores).

Apple Silicon

It's also alleged that Apple is well along in development of its next-generation A15 SoC, which should find its way -- in various forms -- in the next wave of iPhones, iPads, and Macs in late 2021. The A15 family of SoCs will allegedly go into production during the third quarter of 2021 using TSMC's enhanced 5nm process node (N5P). 

If all goes according to plan, we should see the A15 wind up in the iPhone 13/iPhone 12 Pro, while the A15X and A15T would be destined for more power-hungry applications.


Tags:  Apple, iMac, (NASDAQ:AAPL), apple silicon, a14t, a14x

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Graphics Card
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
Radeon RX 6000
Big Navi Other
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms