Apple Secures Massive $30 Billion Broadcom Deal For US-Made iPhone Chips





For Apple CEO Tim Cook, who is slated to step down from his role in a few months, the deal can be seen as parting move that cements his legacy. Rather than attempting a full, near-impossible migration of Apple's highly intertwined Asian assembly lines, Cook focused on on-shoring the most valuable internal components. By choosing silicon as the centerpiece of its support for domestic manufacturing, Apple is assembling an end-to-end U.S. supply chain alongside other key domestic partners like TSMC in Arizona and GlobalFoundries in New York.









Likewise, the deal allows Apple to align itself closely with Washington's aggressive push for local semiconductor autonomy. In public statements, Cook expressed gratitude to the presidential administration for its role in supporting massive domestic manufacturing initiatives. Historically, the smartphone maker has faced intense scrutiny regarding its reliance on foreign manufacturing hubs.





By anchoring its wireless and custom chip production firmly on American soil, Apple builds an insulated buffer against international trade disputes and future tariff threats. Investors have similarly welcomed the news, noting that the long-term contract eases lingering anxieties that Apple’s internal chip-design ambitions would eventually squeeze Broadcom out of the picture.





Main image: Broadcom Colorado manufacturing plant