Apple Secures Massive $30 Billion Broadcom Deal For US-Made iPhone Chips

Apple has announced its largest domestic manufacturing investment to date, a massive multiyear partnership with chipmaker Broadcom that is valued at more than $30 billion. The agreement will see the production of over 15 billion U.S.-made chips, locking in a critical American supply chain for Apple's signature hardware through 2031.
This blockbuster deal serves a double purpose for Cupertino, anchoring its wireless tech roadmap while acting as a shield against volatile geopolitical conditions. Under the terms of the contract, Broadcom will develop and supply custom application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs)
along with the latest wireless connectivity components for use across the iPhone, iPad, and Mac lineups. Crucially, the deal guarantees the supply of Film Bulk Acoustic Resonator (FBAR) filters, radio frequency components essential for keeping Apple devices connected to networks worldwide.
As part of the announcement, Broadcom will execute a $1.5 billion capital expenditure to heavily expand and modernize its primary manufacturing plant in Fort Collins, Colorado. The overhaul is expected to protect and support hundreds of high-tech American manufacturing jobs in the region.
For Apple CEO Tim Cook, who is slated to step down from his role
in a few months, the deal can be seen as parting move that cements his legacy. Rather than attempting a full, near-impossible migration of Apple's highly intertwined Asian assembly lines, Cook focused on on-shoring the most valuable internal components. By choosing silicon as the centerpiece of its support for domestic manufacturing, Apple is assembling an end-to-end U.S. supply chain alongside other key domestic partners like TSMC in Arizona and GlobalFoundries in New York.
This $30 billion commitment also marks the single largest individual allocation under Apple's broader American Manufacturing Program (AMP), which is the tech giant’s initiative to inject $600 billion into the United States economy over a four-year window.
Likewise, the deal allows Apple to align itself closely with Washington's aggressive push for local semiconductor autonomy. In public statements, Cook expressed gratitude to the presidential administration for its role in supporting massive domestic manufacturing initiatives. Historically, the smartphone maker has faced intense scrutiny regarding its reliance on foreign manufacturing hubs.
By anchoring its wireless and custom chip production firmly on American soil, Apple builds an insulated buffer against international trade disputes and future tariff threats. Investors have similarly welcomed the news, noting that the long-term contract
eases lingering anxieties that Apple’s internal chip-design ambitions would eventually squeeze Broadcom out of the picture.
Main image: Broadcom Colorado manufacturing plant