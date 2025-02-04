Apple Responds To Hot Tub App For Steamy Adult Videos On iPhone In The EU
The app in question, Hot Tub, allows users to peruse adult content from several different sources from across the internet. Hot Tub is available in the AltStore PAL, which is a small app store only available to users in the EU. Despite its small size it has managed to receive financial support from longtime Apple rival Epic Games.
Apple immediately called the arrival of Hot Tub proof that its closed garden approach is the right path forward, as a means of protecting children from being exposed to prurient content. A company spokesperson stated that “this app and others like it will undermine consumer trust and confidence in our ecosystem that we have worked for more than a decade to make the best in the world.”
All of this is an attempt by Apple to regain the iron grip it has enjoyed over iOS. It completely glosses over the fact that anyone can use Safari, the iPhone's built-in web browser, to access adult materials at any tmie. It’s also hypocritical of the company to make this much of a stink when there are plenty of predatory apps available in the App Store aimed at children, which look and feel an awful lot like gambling.
If the company were serious about this issue, then it would announce and develop even more flexible and powerful controls within iOS to make parents’ lives easier in their efforts to keep children safe.