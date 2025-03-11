Apple Is Planning A 'Dramatic' OS Revamp For iPhone, iPad And Mac
This new experience will reportedly be unveiled soon, and introduce big changes to the entirety of the user interface. The company is expected to show off its refreshed versions of iPadOS, iOS, and macOS at this summer’s Worldwide Developer’s Conference. Apple hopes that it can create a more consistent experience across its ecosystem, which will be based on the OS powering its Vision Pro headset.
However, this isn’t quite the unifying move some users might have been hoping for. Each OS will retain its distinct silos, for example, meaning that the iPad still won't receive a full-blow version of macOS with touch. Apple wants to have a more familair and cohesive experience between its devices, without cannibalizing overlapping market segments.
Apple has found it difficult to innovate with its iPhone designs, so it makes sense that the next best thing it can do is to give its OSes a revamped looked and feel. However, its current user base has long complained about the decline in stability when using the current versions and would likely welcome an improvement on that front instead of a face lift.
This is somewhat of a gamble on Apple’s part. Some of the proposed changes are the most drastic its Oses have seen in years and they may alienate current users.