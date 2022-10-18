Apple Music's Immersive Audio Tech Calls Shotgun On Mercedes-Benz Vehicles
Many of us love to crank up our music as we drive down the road. Blasting a favorite playlist can make the most arduous of trips more enjoyable. Now, Apple and Mercedes-Benz are bringing Spatial Audio to those adventures, delivering on a commitment from Apple to provide customers worldwide with the very best music experience.
"Sound quality is incredibly important to Apple Music, which is why we are so excited to be working with Mercedes-Benz to make Spatial Audio on Apple Music available natively in the car for the first time," stated Oliver Schusser, Apple's Vice President of Apple Music and Beats. Schusser continued, "Spatial Audio is revolutionizing the way artists create and fans listen to music, and it's an experience that is impossible to explain in words; you have to hear it for yourself to appreciate it."
The technology will come fully integrated through the MBUX infotainment system in Mercedes-Maybach models, the EQS and EQS SUV, as well as the EQE and the S-Class. Mercedes-Benz customers who have already subscribed to Apple Music will have immediate access to the growing playlist of songs and albums available in Spatial Audio.
Markus Schafer, Mercedes-Benz Group AG's Chief Technology Officer, says the collaboration brings an audio experience that is "unparalleled in the industry." He added that the seamless experience is an example of how in-car-entertainment can reach new levels by "perfectly integrating hardware and software."
Those who were lucky enough to acquire one of the limited edition Mercedes-Maybach by Virgil Abloh last month were some of the first to be privy to the new audio experience in an automobile. The system is comprised of 31 speakers, including six 3D speakers that emit sound from above, four near-ear speakers in the front seats, and an 18.5-liter subwoofer. The arrangement also includes two amplifiers and 1,750 watts of power.
If you would like to have the opportunity to experience Spatial Audio in a vehicle, Apple and Mercedes-Benz says the technology will be rolling out to other models soon.