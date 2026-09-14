Apple May Unleash Beats-Branded iPhone Controllers In Big Gaming Pivot

Imagine a Beats-branded controller for Apple products - Image: Xbox Apple may soon leverage its sub-brand Beats by Dre as a strategic testing ground for un-Apple-like product categories, beginning with its long-rumored entry into mobile gaming hardware.

Over the weekend, Bloomberg reported that Apple has quietly spent over a year developing first-party gaming controllers designed for the iPhone. However, rather than bearing pristine white minimalism, Apple logos, and premium price tags, these upcoming accessories are said to launch under the Beats banner.





System code unearthed in recent macOS builds pointed directly toward two undisclosed controller models, codenamed T6502 and T1057, equipped with standard gamepad configurations such as dual analog thumbsticks, tactile shoulder triggers, and directional pads. Subsequent insider information confirms that product engineering and conceptual development for these devices are being spearheaded directly by Beats leadership.

By routing the project through Beats (which was acquired in 2014 for $3.2 billion ), Apple appears to be taking a unique approach to how it markets budget-conscious, niche, or experimental consumer electronics. Over the past decade, Apple has guarded its core brand identity fiercely, reserving its own logo for sleek, high-margin, luxury-tier hardware like the Vision Pro or titanium-hulled iPhones. Thus, in developing a dedicated smartphone gamepad — something that traditionally requires catering to a gaming subculture that values aggressive ergonomics, tactile durability — leveraging Beats allows product teams to deliver competitive mobile accessories without diluting the prestige of the mainstay Apple brand.





The Razer Kishi designed specifically for iOS devices. It's no secret that Apple wants a big piece of the gaming pie - Image: Razer



Outside of controllers, this strategy can grant Apple the ability to capture a bigger piece of the booming third-party peripheral market pie. After all, Beats already commands a distinct lifestyle identity steeped in streetwear, youth culture, and bold aesthetics, making it a perfect candidate to bridge the gap between smartphone gaming and traditional console setups.



