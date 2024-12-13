CATEGORIES
Apple May Boot Broadcom For A Homegrown Bluetooth And Wi-Fi Chip In Next iPhone

by Alan VelascoFriday, December 13, 2024, 01:49 PM EDT
Apple has long been working on its own modems that will potentially enable it to move away from those made by Qualcomm. However, it seems as if this isn’t the only manufacturer the company is looking to part ways with. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple has been at work designing in-house WiFi and Bluetooth components as well, which it currently sources from Broadcom.

This new chip is reportedly codenamed Proxima, has been in the works for several years, and will potentially debut within some products as soon as next year. The eventual goal for Apple is to be able to combine Proxima with its new modems into one chip that will handle all wireless tasks for its devices. This approach will help Apple to have tighter integration and potentially better energy efficiency in the devices that use it.

A refreshed Apple TV set top box and HomePod mini speaker might be the first devices in Apple’s portfolio to sport Proxima, but Apple may also be planning on including it in next year’s iPhone. Meanwhile, iPads and Macs likely won’t be getting this new chip until sometime in 2026 if all goes to plan.

This move will likely have major implications for Broadcom. The company relies on business from supplying these parts to Apple for a significant chunk of its revenue, which currently stands at 20% according to Bloomberg. Although it does seem as if Broadcom will still be supplying a part used by modems, known as a radio frequency filter.

It will be interesting to see if all of these new part in the pipeline will be perform in a manner that Apple customers expect. Although if Apple is able to deliver new designs enabled by tighter integration and smaller PCB footprints, such as the rumored ultra-thin iPhone, it’s possible some users will overlook any differences in performance or features.
