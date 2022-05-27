Apple Macintosh Fans Are Going Nuts Over This Adorable Retro USB-C Charger





Other features include the fact that the device supports just about every major international charger plug type, and that the LED light will provide indication on the style of charging that the device is currently providing. Styles being, of course fast charge, super charge, and normal charge, and it'll light up white if no charging is occurring at all.









Video Advertisement for Shargeek Retro 35





The campaign for this adorable little classic PC-looking powerhouse has four tier options. At $25, which includes one charger, and a two-pack at $49. There are of course two higher tiers, a four-pack at $96, and a 10-pack at $240.

On top of the fact that this cute little LED lights up different colors, SHARGEEK seems to want to encourage users to make the product theirs. It provides a QR code on the IndieGoGo page telling people they can make stickers from some templates it has provided, or that people can just make their own. Those would be to go over the LED screen to add just a little fun to the look of your charger.







Free Stickers for Shargeek Retro 35



This cute littler charger doesn't have as impressive tech in it as Anker's new beast we talked about here . However, it will add some nostalgic style to your power bar when you use it, which is just as good to some people. It also seems to be a hit already, with over 600 backers pledging more than $32,500 so far, with still 27 days left.