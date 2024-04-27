Apple MacBook Pro 16 Is On Sale For Its Best Price Ever
Amazon has a plethora of deals on laptops going on at the moment that can save those of you shopping for some new mobile tech quite a bit of cash.
First up, we have the Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop for $1,998.99 or 20% off the regular price. This machine is powered by the M2 Pro Chip with 12 CPU cores and 19 GPU cores paired with 16GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD. Of course, this MacBook also has the illustrious 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, which can stay alive for up to 22 hours with some workloads thanks to the laptop’s efficiency.
Next up, we have the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2022) Laptop for $750 or 17% off the regular price. This is a 15.6” laptop powered by the Intel Core i5-12500H, which is equipped with 16GB of DDR4 memory and a 512GB PCIe SSD. Also under the hood is an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, which ought to enable some premium gaming on the go. While you won’t be able to play all the latest AAA titles, it should be a good all-around laptop with solid performance in a variety of workloads.
Finally, we have the Acer Aspire 3 A315-24P-R7VH Slim Laptop for $299.99 or 7% off the regular price. This is the most-budget laptop in today’s lineup, powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Quad-Core Processor with 8GB of LPDDR5 and an 128GB NVMe SSD. This 15.6” laptop would make for a good on-the-go beater for someone who you do not trust to take great care of a laptop.
Besides these options, there are several other good deals on laptops, which we have listed below. If you snag any of these deals, let us know what you got in the comments below.
- Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M3 chip - $989 (10% off)
- Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Pro chip - $1,799 (10% off)
- Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter - $43.98 ( 25% off)
- Lenovo V15 Laptop - $489 (16% off)
- Dell Inspiron 5635 Laptop - $499.97 (9% off)