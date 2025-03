Apple M4 MacBook Air Breaks Cover With Interesting Geekbench Scores

As an entry level model, these GeekBench 6 scores are certainly impressive. The MacBook Air is passively cooled, meaning that there are no fans for extra noise and complexity. It seems to handle it fine, but in a long stress test it is likely a fan-equipped MacBook Pro with its larger chassis would win out in theory.For power users, Apple also released the M3 Ultra Mac mini , which will have considerably more CPU and GPU performance. The MacBook Air is a tightly constructed package, and unfortunately that means that no user-upgradable RAM or storage is possible. Due to the design of its M4 chip, everything is integrated and therefore permanent out-of-the-box.While 16B of the Apple unified memory is typically enough for most users, storage options are still lacking with a 256GB starting point. In 2025, it'd be nice to see a minimum of 512GB or 1TB since storage costs have averaged down. Still, an impressive thin and light laptop that is putting up desktop performance from just a few short years ago.