Apple M1 Mac Mini Is $129 Off And At Its Lowest Price Ever With This HOT Deal





It's been a little over a year since we reviewed the 2020 Mac mini with Apple's M1 silicon inside, and so it's high time for a discount, don't you think? Amazon thinks so, and has marked down the potent little system to match its lowest price ever.





M1 Mac mini (2020) on right now. It actually hit the same price point twice last month by way of a coupon, and so perhaps we can expect it to fluctuate going forward. Whatever the case, this is a pretty banging deal—it's $129.01 below its regular price (save 18%), and there are no coupons, promo codes, or mail-in-rebates to fuss around with. You can find theon Amazon for $569.99 right now. It actually hit the same price point twice last month by way of a coupon, and so perhaps we can expect it to fluctuate going forward. Whatever the case, this is a pretty banging deal—it's $129.01 below its regular price (save 18%), and there are no coupons, promo codes, or mail-in-rebates to fuss around with.





The discount applies to the 256GB model, which is the same one we reviewed in December 2020. It also features 8GB of LPDDR4X memory, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity, and various ports (2x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB 3.1 Gen 2, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x Gigabit Ethernet, 1x 3.5mm headphone).









Naturally the real draw is the M1 chip built on a 5-nanometer manufacturing process. Apple 's first-gen M1 silicon as configured wields 16 billion transistors and sports four performance cores, four efficiency cores, a 16-core neural network, and an 8-core custom GPU.





For what it is, we were pretty impressed with the system's performance.







"Overall, we have to say that Apple seems to have lived up to its claims. The new Mac mini is much faster than the old one while consuming just a fraction of the power to do its work. From that standpoint, Cupertino has instantly established itself as a heavy hitter in the low-power processor space right alongside Intel and AMD," we wrote at the time.





If you look around the web, there are conflicting reports on whether or not Apple will release another Mac mini this year. Even if one does materialize, the chance for buyer's remorse on the current model is pretty low with the current discount in play.

