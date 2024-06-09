Apple Is Set To Kill Your Password Manager With New iPhone Security App
While most of the excitement surrounding Apple’s Worldwide Developer’s Conference (WWDC) is about how it will integrate AI into its product lineup, the company will also be debuting a new password management app. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says this new feature will be included in the upcoming releases of iOS 18 iPadOS 18 and macOS 15. With the goal of making it easier for users to safeguard their credentials and login to sites and services.
Apple’s password manager will make use of iCloud Keychain, which has been available for several years now and is capable of syncing passwords across devices. Although it wasn’t to most intuitive feature to use as someone would need to visit the settings menu to even find it. However, with a full-fledged app the company is hoping to get more users to take notice.
Gurman says that this new app will look to compete with already popular options such as LastPass and 1Password, and will even have an option to easily import passwords from these competing apps. It will have features such as categories to help organize entries, including Passkeys, which allows a user to login using Touch ID or Face ID instead of a password.
Rounding out the feature set is support for authentication codes, which is a popular form of two-factor authentication that can provide more security than relying on an SMS message. It will be a nice have this included in the application instead of needing a separate app such as Google Authenticator.
A password manager might not get people buzzing about this year’s WWDC, but it’s a breath of fresh air in what feels like is going to be an AI heavy conference.