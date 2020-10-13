CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillTuesday, October 13, 2020, 04:27 PM EDT

Sneaky Apple Adds $30 Upcharge To iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini For T-Mobile/Sprint/Unlocked Models

iphone 12 3
Apple seems to be rubbing a lot of people the wrong way with its iPhone 12/iPhone 12 Pro family that was announced this afternoon. While there are kudos all around for standard 5G connectivity, the faster A14 Bionic SoC, and improved cameras, Apple also took the USB-C wall charger and EarPods out of the box. And now, Apple is sure to leave many people scratching their heads with the revelation that it is essentially placing an additional $30 fee on top of the MSRP for certain models of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini.

Apple announced that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini will start at $699 in the 64GB configuration, while the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 will be priced at $799 for the same amount of storage. But if you got to Apple's website, you'll see that those prices on apply if you're purchasing either smartphone on AT&T or Verizon. If you decide to purchase an iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 that works on T-Mobile or Sprint, you'll pay an extra $30. To make matters worse, that extra $30 hit also is applied if you purchase the SIM-Free (Unlocked) version of either smartphone.

iphone 12 2

So, here's the true pricing for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 according to Apple:

AT&T/Verizon

  • iPhone 12 mini (64GB, 128GB, 256GB): $699, $749, $849
  • iPhone 12 (64GB, 128GB, 256GB): $799, $849, $949

T-Mobile/Sprint/SIM-Free

  • iPhone 12 mini (64GB, 128GB, 256GB): $729, $779, $879
  • iPhone 12 (64GB, 128GB, 256GB): $829, $879, $979

iphone 12 4

Apple says that the AT&T and Verizon smartphones include a $30 "instant discount" with activation, hence their lower prices. What's interesting, however, is that Apple made no mention of this tricky pricing strategy during its keynote, and it's being no more forthcoming on its website as to why AT&T and Verizon get special treatment, while everyone else doesn't. In fact, we can't think of any other time in recent memory that Apple has made such a puzzling move with regards to iPhone pricing. It should also be noted that the $30 fee does not apply to any of the iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max SKUs.

Preorders for the iPhone 12 open up on October 16th, with a release set for October 23rd. The iPhone 12 mini will be available for preorder on November 6th, and will ship on November 13th.

Tell us what you think about this dastardly pricing ploy in the comments section below.


Tags:  Apple, Sprint, T-Mobile, (NASDAQ:AAPL), iphone 12, iphone 12 mini

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Graphics Card
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
Radeon RX 6000
Big Navi Other
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms