Apple Offers Surprise iPhone 14 Pro Deals With Up To 1TB Of Storage

by Paul LillyMonday, May 27, 2024, 09:47 AM EDT
Space Black and Silver iPhone 14 Pro (front and back) renders on a gray gradient background.
You don't usually find Apple selling Pro-model iPhone devices from the previous generation, likely because it wants to keep the focus for flagship buyers on its newest and most capable (and presumably more profitable) current generation model, whatever that might be at any given time. Right now, that would be the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. However, Apple is indeed selling several iPhone 14 Pro SKUs at discounted prices at the moment.

What's the catch? Well, these are all refurbished models. Before you scoff, however, note that these certified refurbished models are coming direct from Apple and not a third-party seller. As part of that process, Apple replaces the outer shell and installs a new battery, then packages them in a new white box with all of the original manuals and accessories. It's like getting a brand new iPhone complete with the same one-year warranty, but at discounted pricing.

Here are the SKUs that are on tap...
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Prices are current at the time of this writing and all of those color and storage options are in stock, though any of that could change throughout the day. As of right now, there's only one Gold model available (512GB iPhone 14 Pro Max), and no Deep Purple SKUs in stock in either Pro or Pro Max trim. However, it's worth taking a look all the same if you're interested in a color/storage combo that's not listed above.

These are all unlocked models. To recap the specs, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is configured with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion (2796x1290, 120Hz) powered by an A16 Bionic chip and 6GB of RAM. There's a 12MP camera on the front and three cameras on the back, including a 48MP main sensor, 12MP telephoto lens, and 12MP ultrawide (120 degrees) lens. It also features a TOF 3D LiDAR scanner and dual LED flash.

The iPhone 14 Pro, meanwhile, is basically the same phone but in a smaller size—it features a 6.1-inch display with a 2556x1179 resolution.

Meanwhile, pricing starts at $1,199 for the iPhone 15 Pro Max and $999 for the iPhone 15 Pro, which are $350 and $240 more expensive than the certified refurbished iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro, respectively.
