Apple iPads Are Selling For Wonderfully Low Prices On These Deals

by Paul LillySunday, May 04, 2025, 08:18 AM EDT
Front and back renders of Apple's iPad on a gray gradient background.
Amazon recently announced that it's next official Prime Day sales event will take place sometime in July. That's only two quick months away, but if you don't want to wait and are in the market for an Apple iPad tablet right now, we have good news—several models are on sale at Amazon, with prices starting as low as $299 for the newest models.

Case in point, you can find the latest-generation 11-inch Apple iPad (128GB, Wi-Fi) for $299 at Amazon (save $150). This is the newest baseline model featuring a custom A16 chip consisting of a 5-core CPU, 4-core GPU, and 16-core neural engine; USB-C connectivity; 12-megapixels cameras on the front and back (one each); Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Different colorways are available (just hit any of the product links and select the color you want), as well as different storage options...
If you need or desire 5G cellular connectivity too, those models are also on sale...
11-inch and 13-inch Apple iPad Pro tablets on a gray gradient background.

Over on the opposite end of the iPad spectrum, you can find the 13-inch iPad Pro (512GB) on sale for $1,299 at Amazon (save $200). This is also a current generation tablet, but with a more powerful custom M4 processor inside consisting of a 9-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 16-core neural engine).

It also features USB-C connectivity with Thunderbolt and USB4 support, Wi-Fi 6E support, Apple Intelligence support, and 12MP cameras on the front and back (as well as a TrueDepth camera on the back).

Here again, various capacities and connectivity options are on sale...
Note that a Nano-texture display upgrade is available on the iPad Pro, and some of those are on sale as well. We also included links to models that are not on sale for comparison. If you're looking at the 13-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi + Cellular connectivity, you're better off getting the Nano-texture display option, as the sale price makes it cheaper than the regular display option.

Here are some more iPad deals...
Tags:  deals, Apple, ipad, (NASDAQ:AAPL)
