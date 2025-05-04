Apple iPads Are Selling For Wonderfully Low Prices On These Deals





Amazon recently announced that it's next official Prime Day sales event will take place sometime in July. That's only two quick months away, but if you don't want to wait and are in the market for an Apple iPad tablet right now, we have good news—several models are on sale at Amazon, with prices starting as low as $299 for the newest models.





11-inch Apple iPad (128GB, Wi-Fi) for $299 at Amazon (save $150). This is the newest baseline model featuring a custom A16 chip consisting of a 5-core CPU, 4-core GPU, and 16-core neural engine; USB-C connectivity; 12-megapixels cameras on the front and back (one each); Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and up to 10 hours of battery life. Case in point, you can find the latest-generationfor. This is the newest baseline model featuring a custom A16 chip consisting of a 5-core CPU, 4-core GPU, and 16-core neural engine; USB-C connectivity; 12-megapixels cameras on the front and back (one each); Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and up to 10 hours of battery life.





Different colorways are available (just hit any of the product links and select the color you want), as well as different storage options...

Note that a Nano-texture display upgrade is available on the iPad Pro, and some of those are on sale as well. We also included links to models that are not on sale for comparison. If you're looking at the 13-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi + Cellular connectivity, you're better off getting the Nano-texture display option, as the sale price makes it cheaper than the regular display option.





Here are some more iPad deals...