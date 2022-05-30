Apple iOS 16 Could Bring This Handy Samsung Galaxy S22 Feature To iPhone 14 Pro
Many of us receive nearly constant notifications on our devices. It is nice to set aside our smartphones, but sometimes we need to at least quickly see a few notifications. Rumor has it that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will feature always-on displays similar to those seen in the Samsung Galaxy S22.
The always-on display (AOD) would be available on the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The feature would allow users to quickly glance at information like the time of day or notifications while the screen remains locked. It is believed that the devices will incorporate the low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) displays that are currently on Apple Watches. These types of displays prevent devices from gobbling up power. We do not know much about the devices but some have contended that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will include A16 chips, 48-megapixel back cameras, and a new FaceID cutout as well.
According to Bloomberg, AOD for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are reportedly codenamed D73 and D74. AOD was supposed to be available for the iPhone 13 but was delayed. It is unclear at the moment why this was not possible, but many are confident it will be part of iOS 16.
We will likely learn more about iOS 16 at Apple’s 2022 Worldwide Developers’ Conference. The event will take place between Monday, June 6th and Friday, June 10th and will primarily be hosted online. The main events will take place on June 6th. Many theorize that Apple will provide updates about iOS 16, iPadOS, MacOS, and WatchOS. It is also rumored that Apple will show off “RealityOS,” their software for augmented reality.
Second image courtesy of Apple.
The rumored always-on display would possibly be similar to the feature that currently exists on the Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones. Users can choose to display AOD constantly whenever their device’s screen is off, on a set schedule, or ten seconds after the user taps their screen. Users can also customize their clock style, show music information, control the screen’s brightness and orientation, and select specific notifications to display while AOD is active.
