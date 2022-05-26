Apple WWDC 2022: How To Watch And What To Expect
Apple is in preparations for its WWWDC 2022 keynote that will likely introduce iOS 16, iPadOS 16, WatchOS 9, and more. The Apple event is scheduled to take place on June 6, 2022.
The tech giant's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WDDC) is typically when Apple announces major software updates, and at times to tease new hardware that's in the works as well. The company confirmed that it will kick off the event with a keynote address at 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET. The keynote will be followed by a Platforms State of the Union at 1 p.m. PT, 4 p.m. ET.
Software updates to be announced at WWDC are thought to include iOS 16, as well as updates to iPadOS, MacOS, and likely WatchOS for the Apple Watch as well. A Bloomberg report says that Apple is finally preparing updates to many of its built-in watch faces, as it aims to "refresh many" of its faces this year.
Apple is also rumored to be prepping new software possibly called rOS, or "RealityOS". This software would enable the company's supposed venture into augmented reality and virtual reality headsets. While Apple has not commented on the existence of such a device (or devices), it is expected to be revealed at some point within the next year.
While the event could possibly be software announcements only, potential hardware announcements could include additions to the Mac family. Apple announced its intentions to switch from Intel to its own M1 processors in 2020, and before that it announced the new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR. Some are speculating that if there is a hardware announcement this year, it could be related to the MacBook Air or base MacBook Pro 13.
If you are wanting to watch the WWDC 2022 keynote on June 6th, it will be streamed on Apple's website and the official Apple YouTube channel. You can also keep an eye on Apple's Event page, as the company usually updates it with additional information with a link to add the event to your calendar.
Top Image Courtesy of Apple