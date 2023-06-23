CATEGORIES
home News

Apple Fixes Alarming Spyware Vulnerability On iPhone, iPad, Watch And Mac, Update ASAP

by Nathan OrdFriday, June 23, 2023, 01:12 PM EDT
apple fixed three security vulnerabilities to prevent triangulation spyware
This week, Apple patched three vulnerabilities that could lead to Triangulation spyware making it to your device with a zero-interaction exploit delivered through an invisible iMessage. Thus, update your devices as soon as able to patch these vulnerabilities and remain safe from the threat actors exploiting them.

Per Apple Support security content updates, updates for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS all contain fixes for the three vulnerabilities that allow TriangleDB to work. The first vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2023-32434, was one of two credited to Kaspersky researchers and is a kernel-level vulnerability that "may have been actively exploited against versions of iOS released before iOS 15.7." The second vulnerability, CVE-2023-32439, is a WebKit problem wherein the maliciously crafted web content could yield arbitrary code execution, which may have been exploited in the wild.

infection chain apple fixed three security vulnerabilities to prevent triangulation spyware
The Operation Triangulation infection chain.

The third and final vulnerability, CVE-2023-32435, is also a WebKit vulnerability credited to the Kaspersky team. Affecting older Apple devices, this vulnerability revolved around the processing of web content that could lead to arbitrary code execution and may have also been exploited in the wild. As Apple published the fixes for these vulnerabilities, Kaspersky published some more insight into what happened with what is called Operation Triangulation.

tweet apple fixed three security vulnerabilities to prevent triangulation spyware

The two vulnerabilities credited to Kaspersky led to the TriangleDB implant at the end of the Operation Triangulation infection chain. This chain is kicked off when a victim receives an iMessage with a malicious attachment that they do not see nor need to interact with, after which attackers gain root privileges on the victim's device. With this access, the attacker then deploys the TriangleDB implant to memory, which means that if a device is restarted, then the implant is lost, and the attack must start again. Provided the device is not restarted, though, the implant will automatically yeet itself after 30 days provided the attackers do not extend the spyware duration.

heartbeat apple fixed three security vulnerabilities to prevent triangulation spyware
The implant periodically sends out 'heartbeat beacons' to the C2 including the above information.

As far as capabilities go, TriangleDB can interact with the filesystem, including exfiltrating files, interacting with processes, dumping keychain items to get credentials, monitoring the victim's geolocation, and running other malicious modules that also run in memory. All of this was discovered after the Kaspersky Unified Monitoring and Analysis Platform (KUMA) platform discovered "an anomaly in [Kaspersky's] network coming from Apple devices." This turned out to be Triangulation spyware that had infected the iPhones of senior employees at the company.

However, Kaspersky believes that they were not the main target of the cyberattack. It is currently unclear who was to be the main target, but the Kaspersky blog uses the term "worldwide proliferation" concerning the spyware, so technically, anyone is at risk. Therefore, update your devices as soon as you can to protect yourself from the Triangulation spyware.
Tags:  Apple, security, Spyware, Kaspersky, cybersecurity, (NASDAQ:AAPL)
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment