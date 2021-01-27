CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillWednesday, January 27, 2021, 05:07 PM EDT

Apple Delivers $111 Billion Blowout Quarter Fueled By iPhone 12 Supercycle And Services Push

iphone 12
Apple has just reported its earnings for fiscal Q1 2021, and they were nothing less than impressive. The company booked over $100 billion in revenue for the first time ever in company history. More specifically, it reported revenue of $111.44 billion versus a consensus of $103.28 billion. This represented a significant 21 percent increase year-over-year (YoY) for the company.

Likewise, earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.68 versus a consensus of $1.41; marking a 35 percent increase YoY. While Apple is headquartered in the United States, the company said that a 64 percent of its revenue was generated through international sales.

“This quarter for Apple wouldn’t have been possible without the tireless and innovative work of every Apple team member worldwide,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook. “We’re gratified by the enthusiastic customer response to the unmatched line of cutting-edge products that we delivered across a historic holiday season.

tim cook
Apple CEO Tim Cook (L)

Although the iPhone 12 was introduced at the tail end of fiscal Q4 2020, we finally got to see the full effect of Apple's 5G upgrade supercycle during fiscal Q1 2021. iPhones accounted for $65.6 billion in revenue, up from $56 billion during the same quarter last year.

The most recently completed quarter also saw the introduction of popular new Apple M1-based MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini models. These new machines were able to push Mac revenue for the quarter to $8.68 billion compared to $7.2 billion last year. All hardware categories saw gains -- even the iPad -- and the Wearables, Home, and Accessories business booked $12.97 billion in revenue compared to $10.1 billion is year ago.

Finally, Apple's services division has been cranking on all cylinders with a 24 percent YoY uplift to $15.76 billion.

“These results helped us generate record operating cash flow of $38.8 billion," added Apple CFO Luca Maestri. "We also returned over $30 billion to shareholders during the quarter as we maintain our target of reaching a net cash neutral position over time.”

Apple has not provided guidance for fiscal Q2 2021 at this time.

Tags:  Apple, ipad, (NASDAQ:AAPL), Apple Watch, iphone 12

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms