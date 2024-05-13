Apple’s Working On A Deal With OpenAI To Supercharge iPhone With ChatGPT
A new report states Apple is closing in on a deal with OpenAI to supercharge its iPhone with AI via ChatGPT. The upcoming AI features are expected to reach iPhones with the Cupertino-based company’s iOS 18 update.
It is no secret that Apple has been hard at work preparing its jump to bring AI features to its devices. While Apple has been in talks with Google to deliver its AI chatbot Gemini to iOS, those talks have seemingly been at a stalemate. However, the rumors the tech giant is getting closer to a deal with OpenAI have been heating up since it began talks with the popular AI company in February.
Those wondering just what Apple has in store in terms of AI will not have to wait much longer, as the company is expected to unveil its plans for iOS 18 at its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. Apple says it will be one of the biggest updates to the iPhone OS in years, with some AI features purported to run on data servers powered by Apple’s in-house M2 Ultra chips.
Another rumor concerning what Apple has up its sleeve in terms of upcoming AI features is an upgraded version of Siri. This new version is rumored to be “more conversational and versatile,” bringing it closer to ChatGPT levels. The purported news also says Siri will be better at keeping chats going, rather than asking one follow-up question at a time.
While it may seem that the Siri news goes against plans to close a deal with OpenAI to use ChatGPT, it is said there are no plans to have Apple’s assistant compete directly with OpenAI’s chatbot. Instead, it is rumored that Siri will simply get better at what it does already, such as timers, calendar appointments, and lists.
While the rumor mill will continue to churn concerning what Apple may or may not be doing in terms of AI and iOS 18, all should become much clearer on June 10, when the company holds its WWDC 2024 event.