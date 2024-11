Apple Arcade Is Leveling Up With 15 New Games Including A Final Fantasy Remake

Skate City: New York screenshot.



Final Fantasy IV (3D Remake) screenshot.



Apple Arcade is getting a bunch of new games heading into the holiday season. Fifteen new games are slated to join the service, including titles such as Skate City: New York, Talking Tom Blast Park, and Final Fantasy IV (3D Remake).While Apple may not be well-known for its games, the Cupertino-based company has its hands in the gaming market via its Apple Arcade app. The subscription based service gives users unlimited access to a curated collection of games for Apple devices, such as the iPhone, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini . And it just so happens that Apple is adding a slew of new games to that list over the next few months.According to Apple, Skate City: New York is the ultimate skateboarding experience, with players navigating the iconic streets of the New York City. Players will be tasked with mastering hundreds of real-world tricks in real-world locations. This game will launch on January 9, 2025.Another game coming to Apple Arcade is Talking Tom Blast Park. Players will join Talking Tom and friends in a battle to save Blast Park from the mischievous Rakoonz. Armed with wacky blasters like the Duckinator and Power Plunger, players will navigate through waves of Rakoonz and their trash to restore the fun park back to normal. Talking Tom Blast Park is scheduled to release on December 5, 2024.Final Fantasy IV (3D Remake) is also making its way to Apple Arcade. The Square Enix title is a revived edition with updated graphics, improved gameplay, and added voice acting for event screens. It is also the first in the Final Fantasy series to introduce the Active Time Battle system that Apple says players have come to love. Final Fantasy IV (3D Remake) will launch on December 9, 2024.Other titles coming soon include: Boogle: Arcade Edition, PAC-MAN 256+, Hot Wheels: Race Off+, Barbie Color Creations+, Little Cities: Diorama, FF IV: The After Years+, Gears & Goo, Three Kingdoms Heroes, Final Fantasy+, Trials of Mana+, Rodeo Stampede+, and It’s Literally Just Mowing+.Apple stated the upcoming fifteen games will be added to Apple Arcade over the next several months.