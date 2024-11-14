Apple Arcade Is Leveling Up With 15 New Games Including A Final Fantasy Remake
While Apple may not be well-known for its games, the Cupertino-based company has its hands in the gaming market via its Apple Arcade app. The subscription based service gives users unlimited access to a curated collection of games for Apple devices, such as the iPhone, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini. And it just so happens that Apple is adding a slew of new games to that list over the next few months.
Another game coming to Apple Arcade is Talking Tom Blast Park. Players will join Talking Tom and friends in a battle to save Blast Park from the mischievous Rakoonz. Armed with wacky blasters like the Duckinator and Power Plunger, players will navigate through waves of Rakoonz and their trash to restore the fun park back to normal. Talking Tom Blast Park is scheduled to release on December 5, 2024.
Other titles coming soon include: Boogle: Arcade Edition, PAC-MAN 256+, Hot Wheels: Race Off+, Barbie Color Creations+, Little Cities: Diorama, FF IV: The After Years+, Gears & Goo, Three Kingdoms Heroes, Final Fantasy+, Trials of Mana+, Rodeo Stampede+, and It’s Literally Just Mowing+.
Apple stated the upcoming fifteen games will be added to Apple Arcade over the next several months.