CATEGORIES
home News

Apple Takes Another Crack At Smart Homes With An All New HomeOS

by Alan VelascoMonday, September 30, 2024, 01:17 PM EDT
apple smart home hero
Apple hasn’t had much success with its smart home efforts, and it looks like the company is hoping that a revamp with new products and a fresh operating system will turn things around. A report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that Apple is working on homeOS, which will be at the heart of its new home devices alongside existing products such as the Apple TV set top box.

Apple won’t be starting from scratch with homeOS, though. It will be basing this new operating system on tvOS, which currently powers the Apple TV. However, it appears as if the plan is to eventually merge both, with homeOS taking over every home-based device including the Apple TV, for a seamless smart home experience.

On the hardware side, Apple is working on a tabletop device that has a display attached to a robotic arm that the company envisions as the centerpiece of a smart home. However, since this device will probably run somewhere north of a $1,000 it won’t exactly fit into everyone’s budgets. To address this, the company is also working on a less expensive device, which will be a “a low-end smart display for using FaceTime and controlling home appliances.”

apple smart home body

As with the tabletop display, it seems like Apple will have some overlap with the proposed new low-end option. Several of its iPad devices are already well priced, and often go on sale at or below $200. It’s difficult to imagine the company making a display device at lower price points that won’t end up bumping up against more capable iPads when they’re on sale.

Of course, all these new hardware offerings will come with the ability to run Apple Intelligence. Just like its currently doing with its latest set of iPhones, Apple will be pushing its AI solution as the driving force of its new smart home lineup. It should make it possible for users to more easily interact with these devices using natural language alongside touch input.

Apple fans who have been underwhelmed by the company’s smart home offerings are probably happy to hear about a renewed effort in this space. Although expectations should be tempered based on Apple’s track record.
Tags:  Apple, (NASDAQ:AAPL), smart-home, homeos
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment