Apple Takes Another Crack At Smart Homes With An All New HomeOS
Apple won’t be starting from scratch with homeOS, though. It will be basing this new operating system on tvOS, which currently powers the Apple TV. However, it appears as if the plan is to eventually merge both, with homeOS taking over every home-based device including the Apple TV, for a seamless smart home experience.
On the hardware side, Apple is working on a tabletop device that has a display attached to a robotic arm that the company envisions as the centerpiece of a smart home. However, since this device will probably run somewhere north of a $1,000 it won’t exactly fit into everyone’s budgets. To address this, the company is also working on a less expensive device, which will be a “a low-end smart display for using FaceTime and controlling home appliances.”
As with the tabletop display, it seems like Apple will have some overlap with the proposed new low-end option. Several of its iPad devices are already well priced, and often go on sale at or below $200. It’s difficult to imagine the company making a display device at lower price points that won’t end up bumping up against more capable iPads when they’re on sale.
Of course, all these new hardware offerings will come with the ability to run Apple Intelligence. Just like its currently doing with its latest set of iPhones, Apple will be pushing its AI solution as the driving force of its new smart home lineup. It should make it possible for users to more easily interact with these devices using natural language alongside touch input.
Apple fans who have been underwhelmed by the company’s smart home offerings are probably happy to hear about a renewed effort in this space. Although expectations should be tempered based on Apple’s track record.