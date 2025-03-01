Apple AirTags 4-Pack Falls To Near All-Time Low And More Deals Under $100





We're living in a moment in time where it seems like everything has gone up in price, from simple staples like eggs (thanks, bird flu) to advanced electronics like graphics cards (thanks AI demand-induced shortage and scalpers, among other factors). The dollar just doesn't stretch as much as it used to, but there are exceptions. And that's our focus for this deals roundup—everything listed here is under $100, including some discounts that bring prices down to an all-time low, or close to it.





$67.99 at Amazon (save $31.01) and also Best Buy. That's a 31% savings over MSRP, and it brings the cost per AirTag down to $16.99 each. The MSRP for a single Apple AirTag is $29 (currently on sale for $22.99 at Amazon and Best Buy). As far as the 4-pack goes, the only time it was cheaper was a couple days ago, when it was listed for $64.49. One such example is the Apple AirTag 4-Pack, which is on sale forand also. That's a 31% savings over MSRP, and it brings the cost per AirTag down to $16.99 each. The MSRP for ais $29 (currently onand). As far as the 4-pack goes, the only time it was cheaper was a couple days ago, when it was listed for $64.49.





The 4-pack is the way to go, if you can swing it. I currently have one in my wallet, hidden in both my cars, and tucked away in my motorcycle. Why? Just last year, someone attempted to steal my motorcycle. Fortunately, they didn't get very far (they couldn't start it, so they abandoned it with a thrashed ignition switch at a nearby car wash), and so I decided it would be a good idea to shove an AirTag in a non-obvious nook and cranny in case it ever happens again.





pet collars for cats and dogs, colorful keychains, and much more. Additionally, the AirTag ecosystem is pretty robust at this point. There are all kinds of items that support AirTag placements, includingand, colorful, and much more.













Soundcore by Anker P20i True Wireless Earbuds, which is marked down to $19.99 at Amazon (save $20). The earbuds are half off their MSRP, and though they don't normally sell for that much, the latest discount matches its all-time low price. Need and inexpensive pair of earbuds? Then check out the, which is marked down to. The earbuds are half off their MSRP, and though they don't normally sell for that much, the latest discount matches its all-time low price.





Unlike the AirTag, I can't personally vouch for these earbuds. However, I have had great experiences with some of Anker's other products, which is typically go-to brand for charging cables these days. I've found that Anker's customer support is pretty good, too.





As for the P20i, these feature "oversized" 10mm drivers that purportedly deliver "powerful sound with boosted bass." They also feature EQ tuning with 22 presets (via Anker's app), dual built-in mics with AI-enhanced audio for voice detection and calls, touch controls, an IPX5 waterproof rating, and up to 10 hours of listening time per charge, or 30 hours if factoring in the included charging case.





