Apple Airpods Pro And Beats Studio Early Black Friday Buds Deals Are hot, Up To 20% Off





With Christmas right around the corner, many are beginning to look for all the holiday deals that come along with it. Yes, we know some of you don't want to even hear the word 'Christmas' until after Thanksgiving. But, right now you can beat the Black Friday crowds by going over to Amazon and grabbing one, or both, of the deals going on for Apple Airpods Pro and Beats Studio Buds.









The Airpods Pro are both sweat and water resistant, so they can be worn without worry while working out. Speaking of working out, the earbuds will give the eardrums a workout with spatial audio and dynamic head tracking which places the sound all around you. The adaptive EQ will automatically adjust the music to fit your sound preference. If you need to answer a call during your morning jog, then just use the force sensor with a tap. The three sizes of silicone tips that come with the earbuds should make them fit all comfy and cozy in anyone's ears.











Perhaps your loved one prefers the deep bass that is provided with a pair of Beats Studio Buds. The Studio Buds deliver a rich, powerful and balanced acoustic sound. These come with the same type of noise cancelling and Transparency mode the Airpods Pro come with. So you can choose to be immersed in the song, or be aware of your surroundings. Three different sizes of soft eartips are provided, like with the Airpods Pro.

