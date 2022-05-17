CATEGORIES
Apex Legends Mobile Is Out, Here's Everything You Need To Know

by Brittany GoettingTuesday, May 17, 2022, 02:44 PM EDT
Is it possible to catch lightning twice? The developers behind Apex Legends are certainly going to try. Respawn Entertainment just released Apex Legends Mobile and here is what you should know about the game.

Apex Legends Mobile was released today, May 17th, on Android and iOS devices and is free-to-play. It is a standalone mobile game so there is neither cross-save nor cross-play with the PC and console versions of Apex Legends. The game has specifically been tailored for mobile devices, including the game’s controls.

Apex Legends Mobile’s gameplay and features will overall be very familiar to veteran players. However, there will be maps, modes, and Legends that are unique to the mobile game. For example, mobile players are able to access the new Legend “Fade” at Level 25 of the Battle Pass. Fade possesses the following abilities:
  • Passive/Slipstream: Fade gains a short movement speed boost at the end of his slide.
  • Tactical/ Flashback: Fade’s suit rips him backwards through another dimension, phasing him to his previous location.
  • Phase Chamber: Fade throws an activator core from his suit. The resulting explosion phases everyone within the radius for a few seconds making them unable to deal or receive damage.
apex legends mobile screen
Apex Legends Mobile will also launch with the game mode Team Deathmatch. It is a 6v6 mode that will have two variants-- Clash and Deathmatch. In Deathmatch, killed players will respawn by their teammates, while killed players in Clash will respawn near their home base. This mode is not yet available on PC and console, but it has been promised that it will be arrive there soon.

A limited regional beta of Apex Legends Mobile has been available since March 7th, 2022. Interested players were able to pre-register for the game and receive rewards like the Molten Earth Epic Skin. The reviews from those who played the beta were very positive. Some have noted that gameplay on mobile appears slower than on its PC and console counterparts and that the controls are less fluid. However, most insist that the game overall captures the essence of the original Apex Legends and that they find it to be an enjoyable experience.

Images courtesy of Respawn Entertainment/EA Games. 
