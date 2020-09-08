Gigabyte Launches 24.5-Inch 240Hz IPS AORUS FI25F Tactical Gaming FreeSync Display





Gigabyte , manufacturer of motherboards and graphics cards, has unveiled its first “tactical gaming” monitor. We do not know what tactical gaming is, but we do know the Aorus FI25F is a 1080p SuperSpeed IPS gaming monitor to power gamers’ needs.





Speaking of being able to move the monitor around easily, the stand on this monitor looks beefy but it is flexible. You can swivel up to 20 degrees in each direction, pivot 90 degrees, tilt -5 to 21 degrees and move vertically to 130mm. Overall, one should be able to find the perfect viewing angle and position.





All-in-all, this a gamer-inspired monitor that does not stray from Gigabyte’s other devices in design. It should be a solid device for gaming with its good colors and high refresh rate. If you want to learn more about the "tactical gaming monitor", you can take a look at Gigabyte’s product page for the FI25F here