AOC Unveils A 34-Inch 170Hz Mini LED Gaming Monitor With A Neat Trick







AOC is releasing another mini LED gaming monitor , the Agon Pro AG344UXM with a 34-inch in-plane switching (IPS) panel capable of achieving an eye-searing 1,000 nits brightness level. It's a relatively fast and responsive display too—it sports a respectable 170Hz refresh rate and a low 1ms response time (gray-to-gray), matched to a 3440x1440 resolution.





One of the main selling points on this model is the mini LED backlighting. As we've written about before, mini LEDs are much smaller than traditional LEDs. This enables manufacturers to cram more LEDs behind the panel, which in turn can both crank up the brightness and allow for tighter control of the full array local dimming (FALD) scheme.





In this case, there are 1,152 dimming zones. The benefit of having so many dimming zones is it can drastically reduce blooming, otherwise known as the halo effect. This is where light from an image bleeds over to the surrounding area.





Putting that brightness to good use, the AG344UXM is DisplayHDR 1000 certified. Other features include 178-degree viewing angles (horizontal and vertical), 10-bit color depth, a wide color gamut (99 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and 100 percent of sRGB), adaptive sync support, a pair of built-in 8W DTS-enhanced speakers, RGB lighting, and a three-sided "frameless" design.









What about that neat trick we teased in the headline? The AG344UXM has an integrated KVM switch.





"The AG344UXM features a 4-port USB hub with a USB-B upstream port. In practice, a keyboard and mouse connected to the AG344UXM's USB hub can be toggled with the KVM switch to control the device connected via the USB-C port (e.g. a laptop) or via the USB-B upstream port (e.g. a desktop PC), providing total control over multiple devices with a clean desk," AOC explains.





That USB-C port supports 90W power delivery too. Users will also find DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1 inputs.





AOC says the Agon Pro AG344UXM will be available in July for £1,429.99. There's no word yet on when or if it will be available in the US market and other territories outside Europe.

