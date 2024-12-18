Antec Unveils Performance 1 M Mini ITX Case To Build A Stylish Compact Gaming PC







It takes a bit of extra skill to build a PC from the ground up inside a small form factor (SFF) chassis, but if you get it just right, it can be rewarding. There's something to be said for cases that don't take up a lot of desk space, yet still pack a mean punch. If that's the direction you want to go, Antec is hoping you'll take notice of its new and stylish Performance 1 M. That, or the slightly bigger CX600 it unveiled last month.





You won't fit a standard-sized ATX motherboard inside this thing, or even a micro ATX motherboard like you can in the aforementioned CX600 (it supports micro ATX and mini ITX). Instead, it conforms to the smaller mini ITX form factor. That limits your hardware choices, but the payoff is an ultra-compact build with a "cutting-edge modern styling." Based on the renders we've seen, we're willing to give Antec leeway with its marketing hyperbole.













Of course, the smaller the case, the bigger the concern with cooling. Heat dissipation is critically important in smaller cases where toasty parts are snug as a bug in a rug. Only hands on testing will reveal how well the Performance 1 M handles thermals, but on paper, it looks promising.





To that end, the Performance 1 M sports aluminum side panels that are perforated to allow the case to breathe, so to speak. It also features an aluminum rear frame and supports up to two140mm or 120mm fans in the base.













Inside is a dual chamber setup with the graphics card running the length of the case one side and the other parts behind it. That includes an optional 2.5-inch solid state drive (SSD) bay. Most motherboards these days have at least one M.2 slot on the board itself, including mini ITX boards.





Antec says there's enough room to support a graphics card up to 350mm (around 13.77 inches). For the CPU cooler, you're looking at a max height of 85mm (around 3.34 inches).



