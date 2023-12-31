Annoy Your Neighbors With Banging LG And Samsung Soundbar Deals Up To $910 Off





It doesn't matter how good your TV's built-in speakers sound or how high you crank up the volume, none of them compare to the audio fidelity and, in some cases, bone-crunching bass that you can get from a proper surround sound setup. The problem is, surround sound setups can be expensive and messy to set up. That's where soundbars come into play—they're comparatively easy to install and generally cheaper than a piecemeal surround sound system. Adding to the latter, several soundbar models are on sale as 2024 rolls into view.





Samsung's HW-Q990C pictured above—it's on sale for $987.99 at Amazon (save $910). That's nearly half off the MSRP (47%). I can also personally vouch for this particular model, which is Samsung's newest and current flagship soundbar, because I picked it up earlier this year as an upgrade over an earlier Samsung model. One of the biggest markdowns applies topictured above—it's on sale for(save $910). That's nearly half off the MSRP (47%). I can also personally vouch for this particular model, which is Samsung's newest and current flagship soundbar, because I picked it up earlier this year as an upgrade over an earlier Samsung model.





The HW-Q99C is an 11.1.4-channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos support. Setup is a cinch—you run an HDMI cable from your TV to the soundbar, position the wireless subwoofer and wireless rear speakers, and that's basically it.





Compared to Samsung's previous flagship soundbar, the HW-Q990C delivers harder hitting bass, it ditches the cloth covering on the soundbar (which, if you have cats, is a great decision), and Samsung moved the LED display to the front (instead of the top) so you can actually see/read it without getting up—super handy when you're switching inputs and sound modes.















LG's S90QY that's on sale for $479.99 at Amazon (save $720). MSRPs on audio products are typically overzealous, but as far as that goes, the discount represents a 60% savings over the advertised price. If you're not looking to spend in the neighborhood of a grand for better audio, you certainly have less expensive options. One of them isthat's on sale for(save $720). MSRPs on audio products are typically overzealous, but as far as that goes, the discount represents a 60% savings over the advertised price.





More importantly, this deal checks in at under $500 while still packaging up Dolby Atmos audio, which can bounce audio around your room to help mitigate the lack of rear speakers. What you get is a 5.1.3-channel soundbar and a wireless 78W subwoofer. As for setup, LG pitches "AI room calibration" that uses spatial awareness to adjust the levels based on your particular setup.





LG S80QR with 620W of total output power on sale for $799.09 (save $247.90) and/or the higher-end LG S95QR (9.1.5-channel) soundbar with 810W of power on sale for $996.99 (save $803). If the lack of rear speakers is a deal killer, note that you can find the previous-generationwith 620W of total output power on sale forand/or the higher-endwith 810W of power on sale for





