Anker's New Soundcore A30 Earbuds Promise To Improve Your Sleep, Here's How







Noting the world's need for quality sleep and rested bodies, audio maker Soundcore has launched the Sleep A30 smart ANC earbuds (or earphones, if you're pedantic). Touted as the world's first smart ANC ( Active Noise Cancellation ) sleep earbuds, the A30 promises an unparalleled journey into peace and tranquility, leveraging advanced technology to combat everything from city hum to the most stubborn snores.











Building on the success of its predecessors, the Sleep A10 and A20, the A30 features a refined design that is 7% slimmer and centered around invisible comfort, making these earbuds compact and discrete enough for side sleepers. Made with gentle soft-touch materials, the A30 minimizes pressure, allowing for uninterrupted slumber throughout the night. For an even more customized fit, users can swap between four pairs of silicone ear tips, three pairs of memory foam ear tips, and three pairs of ear wings.



With a proper fit and seal, the A30 should have solid passive noise isolation (dulling high-frequency sounds). If that's not enough, the buds now sport Smart ANC that actively attenuate low-frequency disturbances by up to 30 decibels.









