Anker Unveils Nebula X1 4K Indoor-Outdoor Projector With A Liquid Cooling Twist





Nebula, Anker's home projector division, has released the Nebula X1. This time, the company is leaning the 4K laser media device towards both indoor AND outdoor use , with a self-adjusting tilting lens module, liquid cooling, its trademark portable design, plus the new option to add IP-rated satellite speakers for that added cable-free versatility. The triple laser setup of X1 boasts support for 4K UHD, Dolby Vision, and 3,500 ANSI lumens, which is nearly twice that of its predecessor.





For those who remember, Anker's original Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K projector was quite the humdinger, but there were some areas that could've used some love, such as the noisy (but not terrible) cooling fan, easily confused keystoning, and okay sound quality. The rest of the package was lauded for its bright images in bright rooms, relatively compact and portable size, and easy setup. Now, Nebula hopes to set bar high and right the wrongs with the flagship X1.













This time, the X1 carries a triple-laser unit that the company calls Laser Forge 2.0—it promises 4K and Dolby Vision support with projection power for a 300 inch screen (or wall). At 3,500 lumens, the X1 is a far cry from the already powertul 1,800 lumens brightness of the previous model. Outdoor movies couldn't be more impressive. Also like before, the X1 can be placed on any flat surface or mounted in a tripod. However, there's a new party trick where the lens module can now tilt up to 25 degrees automatically, allowing it to project up 10-foot high walls. The mechanism sits on a gimbal that keeps images stable and aids in keystone adjustments as well. Speaking of keystoning, Nebula's new system now has optical zoom (up to 1.67 times).









There's still a cooling fan in the rear of the X1, but the projector also sports liquid cooling that reportedly drops noise levels to 26dB. Usually reserved for premium wired projectors , this is the first time liquid cooling is available in a portable projector.





While most projector makers (Nebula included) like to boast of how good their machines sound with internal speakers, at least Nebula offers a solution. With the $1,000 accessory pack (oof), owners can add a pair of 80-watt Bluetooth and battery-powered speakers for 4.1.2 surround sound.





