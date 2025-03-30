Anker Power Bank Charges Phones Or Laptops And Other Spring Power Deals





Maybe one day, laptops and smartphones will have the endurance to run for weeks or even months before needing to be recharged. Unfortunately, that day is not today, and it won't be tomorrow or anytime soon. Fortunately, Amazon's 'Big Spring Deal' event is still going on (today is the last day!) and with it comes some decent discounts on Anker-brand portable chargers.





Anker 25,000mAh Portable Charger is on sale for $87.99 at Amazon (save $22). It's the model pictured above and it boasts three 100W USB-C ports to charge multiple USB-C devices at the same time, including your MacBook or Windows laptop. For example, thisr is on sale for. It's the model pictured above and it boasts three 100W USB-C ports to charge multiple USB-C devices at the same time, including your MacBook or Windows laptop.





The device itself comes with a pair of built-in USB-C cables, one of which extends up to 2.3 feet and is rated for over 20,000 retractions, and the other extending to 0.98 feet. There's also a USB-A port (up to 33W) on this charger, which brings the total number of devices you can charge simultaneously to four (3x USB-C + 1x USB-A).





According to Anker, you can charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro (M3) to 50% in just 33 minutes. Same goes for an M3 MacBook Air. Meanwhile, Anker says you can charger an iPhone 16 to 50% in 25 minutes, and a Galaxy S24 devices in 28 minutes.





Those ratings are presumably based on single-device hookups. All three USB-C ports support up to 100W and the USB-A port supports up to 33W. If connecting four devices, however, you get 100W on the first USB-C port and 30W on the remaining ports (for 130W total).





It's also worth noting that Anker is a trusted brand with, in this writer's experience, good customer support. In this case, you get an 18-month warranty.













Anker SOLIC C1000 portable power station is on sale for $699 at Amazon (save $600). No, it's not cheap, but it is advertised as a 46% discount over MSRP as part of the Big Spring Deal sale event. Want take your portable power game to the next level? If you're ready to take the plunge into solar power and have the budget for it, thisis on sale for. No, it's not cheap, but it is advertised as a 46% discount over MSRP as part of the Big Spring Deal sale event.





This is a great option for camping (or glamping) trips and other outdoor adventures that will have you away from a power source for extended periods of time. The solar panels feed the generator, which itself 11 ports capable of delivering a combined 2,400W of power. Also, the solar panel is adjustable to four preset angles (30 degrees, 40 degrees, 50 degrees, and 80 degrees).





According to Anker, the solar generator is good for over 3,000 battery cycles. By Anker's math, that's good enough to "power up day after day for 10 years." Our math suggests a little less, though it's unclear how much "over" 3,000 battery cycles Anker is talking about. Either way, this should last a good long time.





