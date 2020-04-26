Animal Crossing: New Horizons Guide To Spotting Fake Paintings, Statues And Unlocking Crazy Redd



How To Open The Fine Art Wing Nintendo recently released an update that allows players to collect and donate fine art to their museum in Animal Crossing: New Horizons . Unfortunately forgeries abound in the game. How can players make sure that their pricey works of art are the real deal? Here is our guide to opening a fine art wing and collecting genuine works of art in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.





Players will then need to wait a day before searching for “Redd”, a wily fox. Redd will offer the player a painting for 500,000 bells. If the player refuses, Redd will decrease the price to 5,000 bells. Players should purchase the painting and donate it to Blathers. Blathers will consequently begin construction of the museum's fine art wing. The museum will reopen after a day of construction and Isabelle will warn the player about purchasing potential forgeries.



How To Add Fine Art To Your Museum





Players can purchase other items from Redd by visiting his “Treasure Trawler”. This ship includes an art gallery showroom that features four pieces of art (paintings and statues) and two pieces of furniture. There are a few important things to note about visiting Redd’s Treasure Trawler. First, the ship does not appear on the island everyday. Second, players will need a ladder to climb up the ship. Last, players can purchase as many pieces of furniture as their heart desires, but can only purchase one piece of art at a time. Players will therefore want to be extra careful that they are not lured in by a forgery. All of the furniture will be genuine.

How To Spot A Fake