Animal Crossing's Colorful Festivale Update Arrives This Week, Mario Crossover Announced
On January 28th, Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be getting a free update to bring festivity to every player’s island. This update will include “a colorful and feather-filled Festivale event, some heartfelt seasonal additions, new Reactions and new items to purchase.” Also, there are hints for an interesting collaboration on the horizon hinted at in the trailer for the new update below.
The biggest part of the update is the Festivale event that begins on February 15th and brings “dancing and flying feathers!” On the first day of Festivale, Dance Pavé will go to your island’s plaza with “confetti and carnival spirit.” Players can capture colorful feathers around the island and trade them to Pavé for a dance number. Supposedly, there are also rainbow feathers, which are quite rare and may net something special from Pavé. You can see Pavé and the Festivale changes in the update trailer below:
In conjunction with the event, Nintendo is adding new reactions and clothes that can be purchased using in-game Bells from the shelf at Nook’s Cranny and the Able Sisters shop, respectively. These new reactions include “Feelin’ It, Let’s Go, Viva, and Confetti,” which pair well with the new clothing options.
Besides the Festivale festivities, Nintendo is preparing for seasonal events and holidays, such as Valentine’s day. Around February 1st, chocolate hearts and heart-shaped bouquets will start to appear in the shop, running through February 14th. There will also be other items relating to Groundhog Day and “Big Game Celebration” (Super Bowl?) during January and February. I will be quite disappointed if the latter does not bring a Superb Owl to the island.
As evidenced by the end of the trailer up above, there is a hint toward a Mario and Animal Crossing crossover event in March. We will have to wait and see how that turns out, but it is certainly an exciting time for Animal Crossing players. There will likely be more event and holiday information as we get closer to the dates, so keep an eye on HotHardware for the latest on Animal Crossing: New Horizons.