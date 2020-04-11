Animal Crossing: New Horizons Tips And Tricks For Today's Fishing Tourney



CJ’s Fishing Tourney occurs once every three months in both the northern and southern hemispheres-- January 11, April 11, July 11, and October 10 . The event is only available between 9am and 6pm local time. Players will know that the event is ready to go because the music on the island will be slightly different than usual.Players will first need to make sure that they have rods and bait in their inventory. They will then need to find CJ, an otter with a cooler, on their island’s plaza. CJ will ask if the player would like to join the tourney. Players can enter the tourney multiple times. The first entry will be free, but additional entries will cost 500 bells each.Players will then need to go to the closest body of water and catch as many fish as possible within three minutes. The first three fish are worth one point each. The player will be awarded two bonus points if they manage to catch any more fish.The player’s points accumulate during the event and the player can trade in points for a variety of prizes. The prizes are “fishing” themed and range from fish t-shirts to fish wands. Each of the prizes cost 10 points. The player can earn a Bronze Trophy for acquiring 100 points, a Silver Trophy for 200 points, and a Gold Trophy for 300 points. CJ will also mail the player a special prize the day after the event if the player reaches 100 points.