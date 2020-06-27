Animal Crossing New Horizons Bug-Off Event Dates, Times And What To Expect

Bug-Off Tournament Dates

June 27th, 2020

July 25th, 2020

August 29th, 2020

September 26th, 2020

November 21st, 2020

December 19th, 2020

January 23rd, 2021

February 20th, 2021

Bug-Off Tournament Rewards





Each of the rewards from Flick is worth 10 points. The reward is random and cannot be selected by the player. Here is what you can potentially earn:

Artisanal Bug Cage

Butterfly Backpack

Bug Aloha Shirt

Bug Cage

Bug Wand

Butterfly Wall

Ladybug Rug

Ladybug Umbrella

Spider Doorplate

Termite Mound

Toy Centipede

Toy Cockroach Bug-Off Tips and Tricks



Are you trying to fill out your bug collection? You can check out our

There are a few things to keep in mind as you participate in the tournament. First, it is your job to catch as many bugs as possible during the given time limit. If one bug is giving you too much trouble, then move to another one. Second, bugs tend to spawn around flowers. It is a good idea to initially move towards an area with a lot of flowers. Bugs also can spawn in trees, on rocks, and near rivers. Last but not least, do not worry about missing K.K. Slider’s concert. K.K. Slider will appear on Fridays instead of Saturdays during tournament weeks.Are you trying to fill out your bug collection? You can check out our June bug and fish guide here . Many of the listed bugs and fish will be available for most of the summer. The player can earn a Bronze Trophy for acquiring 100 points, a Silver Trophy for 200 points, and a Gold Trophy for 300 points. These points must be earned on the same day. The points do not carry over to the next tournament day.Each of the rewards from Flick is worth 10 points. The reward is random and cannot be selected by the player. Here is what you can potentially earn:

Flick, a red chameleon, will appear on the player’s island on four Saturdays during the summer. Players can find Flick in the main plaza between 6am and 9pm. Isabelle will announce in the mornings when the tournament is about to begin.The player will need to catch as many bugs as possible within a three minute time limit. Each caught bug is worth 1 point and every third bug is worth 2 points. Players can then redeem these points with Flick to get certain special rewards.The tournament is free the first time players participate. It is also free if you are playing with friends. Individual players will need to pay 500 bells to play in the tournament after their first time. Players can participate in the tournament as many times as they would like on the tournament days.The tournament dates are different in the Northern and Southern hemispheres. The tournaments take place during the warmer months in each of the hemisphere on specific Saturdays. Here are the dates:Northern Hemisphere:Southern Hemisphere: