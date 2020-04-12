CATEGORIES
by Brittany GoettingSunday, April 12, 2020, 03:15 PM EDT

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bug And Fish Catch List With Pricing For April

Animal Crossing: New Horizons offers an amazing variety of fish and insects to capture, unfortunately, some of these critters are only available for a limited time and will vanish for a few months. Here are the bugs and fish that have just arrived in the month of April and the ones that will disappear at the end of month in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Fish and Bugs That Have Just Arrived

Fish- Northern Hemisphere
  • Snapping Turtle- 5,000 Bells
  • Guppy 9- 1,300 Bells
  • Butterfly Fish- 1,000 Bells
  • Sea Horse- 1,100 Bells
  • Surgeonfish- 1,000 Bells
  • Clownfish- 650 Bells
  • Neon Tetra- 500 Bells
  • Zebra Turkeyfish- 500 Bells
  • Crawfish- 200 Bells
  • Killifish- 200 Bells
Nearly all of these new fish can be caught at either all hours of the day or during the daytime hours. The one exception is the Snapping Turtle, the priciest critter on this list. The Snapping Turtle spawns in rivers between 9pm and 4am. Thankfully, players in the Northern Hemisphere have until October to catch the elusive Snapping Turtle.

Fish- Southern Hemisphere
  • Dab- 300 Bells
  • Yellow Perch- 300 Bells
Both the Dab and Yellow Perch are available all day. Unfortunately, neither fish is worth a particularly large sum.

Bugs- Northern Hemisphere
  • Agrias Butterfly- 3,000 Bells
  • Atlas Moth- 3,000 Bells
  • Madagascan Sunset Moth- 2,500 Bells
  • Rajah Brooke's Birdwing- 2,500 Bells
  • Jewel Beetle- 2,400 Bells
  • Giant Water Bug- 2,000 Bells
  • Common Bluebottle- 300 Bells
  • Long Locust- 200 Bells
  • Darner Dragonfly- 230 Bells
  • Flea- 70 Bells
Most of the bugs also appear during the daylight hours, except for the Atlas Moth and Giant Water Beetle. However, players who are trying to farm for tarantulas may also find themselves catching quite a few Giant Water Beetles. Fleas can be a bit trickier to catch. Players will need to look out for an itchy, flea-infested villager.

Bugs- Southern Hemisphere
  • Ladybug- 200 Bells
Fish and Bugs to Catch Before April 30th

Fish- Northern Hemisphere
  • Blue Marlin- 10,000 Bells
  • Tuna- 7,000 Bells
  • Dab- 200 Bells
Players in the Northern Hemisphere will want to make sure to catch a Blue Marlin and Tuna before April is over. Both fish are worth a pretty penny. The Blue Marlin will not be available again until July and the Tuna will not reappear until November.

Fish- Southern Hemisphere
  • Mahi-Mahi- 6,000 Bells
  • Snapping Turtle- 5,000 Bells
  • Giant Trevally- 4,500 Bells
  • Angelfish- 3,000 Bells
  • Betta- 2,500 Bells
  • Moray Eel- 2,000 Bells
  • Catfish- 800 Bells
  • Tilapia- 800 Bells
  • Rainbowfish- 800 Bells
  • Ribbon Eel- 600 Bells
Many of these fish will not reappear again until November. Players will want to keep a special eye out for the pricey Mahi-Mahi and Giant Trevally. Both are currently available all day in the southern hemisphere, but will leave at the end of the month. 

Bugs- Northern Hemisphere
  • Tarantula- 8,000 Bells
The very lucrative tarantula will not return to the Northern Hemisphere until November. You can check out our guide for farming tarantulas here.

Bugs- Southern Hemisphere
  • Scorpion- 8000 Bells
  • Banded Dragonfly- 4500 Bells
  • Tiger Beetle- 1500 Bells
  • Man Faced Stinkbug- 1000 Bells
  • Bell Cricket- 430 Bells
  • Ladybug- 200 Bells
  • Darner Dragonfly- 230 Bells
  • 32. Red Dragonfly- 180 Bells
  • Yellow Butterfly- 160 Bells
  • Stinkbug- 120 Bells
Players will want to be careful around Scorpions. Like tarantulas, scorpions can cause the player to faint. If the player manages to catch one, they will fetch 8000 Bells apiece. 


Tags:  Nintendo, nintendo switch, (otcmkts:ntdoy), animal-crossing-new-horizons
Via:  GamesSpot
