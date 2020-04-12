Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bug And Fish Catch List With Pricing For April





Animal Crossing: New Horizons offers an amazing variety of fish and insects to capture, unfortunately, some of these critters are only available for a limited time and will vanish for a few months. Here are the bugs and fish that have just arrived in the month of April and the ones that will disappear at the end of month in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Fish and Bugs That Have Just Arrived

Snapping Turtle- 5,000 Bells

Guppy 9- 1,300 Bells

Butterfly Fish- 1,000 Bells

Sea Horse- 1,100 Bells

Surgeonfish- 1,000 Bells

Clownfish- 650 Bells

Neon Tetra- 500 Bells

Zebra Turkeyfish- 500 Bells

Crawfish- 200 Bells

Killifish- 200 Bells

Dab- 300 Bells

Yellow Perch- 300 Bells

Agrias Butterfly- 3,000 Bells

Atlas Moth- 3,000 Bells

Madagascan Sunset Moth- 2,500 Bells

Rajah Brooke's Birdwing- 2,500 Bells

Jewel Beetle- 2,400 Bells

Giant Water Bug- 2,000 Bells

Common Bluebottle- 300 Bells

Long Locust- 200 Bells

Darner Dragonfly- 230 Bells

Flea- 70 Bells

Ladybug- 200 Bells



Image from Image from Nintendo

Fish and Bugs to Catch Before April 30th

Blue Marlin- 10,000 Bells

Tuna- 7,000 Bells

Dab- 200 Bells

Mahi-Mahi- 6,000 Bells

Snapping Turtle- 5,000 Bells

Giant Trevally- 4,500 Bells

Angelfish- 3,000 Bells

Betta- 2,500 Bells

Moray Eel- 2,000 Bells

Catfish- 800 Bells

Tilapia- 800 Bells

Rainbowfish- 800 Bells

Ribbon Eel- 600 Bells



Image from Image from Nintendo

Tarantula- 8,000 Bells

Scorpion- 8000 Bells

Banded Dragonfly- 4500 Bells

Tiger Beetle- 1500 Bells

Man Faced Stinkbug- 1000 Bells

Bell Cricket- 430 Bells

Ladybug- 200 Bells

Darner Dragonfly- 230 Bells

32. Red Dragonfly- 180 Bells

Yellow Butterfly- 160 Bells

Stinkbug- 120 Bells

Players will want to be careful around Scorpions. Like tarantulas, scorpions can cause the player to faint. If the player manages to catch one, they will fetch 8000 Bells apiece.