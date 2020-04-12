Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bug And Fish Catch List With Pricing For April
Animal Crossing: New Horizons offers an amazing variety of fish and insects to capture, unfortunately, some of these critters are only available for a limited time and will vanish for a few months. Here are the bugs and fish that have just arrived in the month of April and the ones that will disappear at the end of month in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
Fish and Bugs That Have Just ArrivedFish- Northern Hemisphere
- Snapping Turtle- 5,000 Bells
- Guppy 9- 1,300 Bells
- Butterfly Fish- 1,000 Bells
- Sea Horse- 1,100 Bells
- Surgeonfish- 1,000 Bells
- Clownfish- 650 Bells
- Neon Tetra- 500 Bells
- Zebra Turkeyfish- 500 Bells
- Crawfish- 200 Bells
- Killifish- 200 Bells
Fish- Southern Hemisphere
- Dab- 300 Bells
- Yellow Perch- 300 Bells
Bugs- Northern Hemisphere
- Agrias Butterfly- 3,000 Bells
- Atlas Moth- 3,000 Bells
- Madagascan Sunset Moth- 2,500 Bells
- Rajah Brooke's Birdwing- 2,500 Bells
- Jewel Beetle- 2,400 Bells
- Giant Water Bug- 2,000 Bells
- Common Bluebottle- 300 Bells
- Long Locust- 200 Bells
- Darner Dragonfly- 230 Bells
- Flea- 70 Bells
Bugs- Southern Hemisphere
- Ladybug- 200 Bells
Image from Nintendo
Fish and Bugs to Catch Before April 30thFish- Northern Hemisphere
- Blue Marlin- 10,000 Bells
- Tuna- 7,000 Bells
- Dab- 200 Bells
Fish- Southern Hemisphere
- Mahi-Mahi- 6,000 Bells
- Snapping Turtle- 5,000 Bells
- Giant Trevally- 4,500 Bells
- Angelfish- 3,000 Bells
- Betta- 2,500 Bells
- Moray Eel- 2,000 Bells
- Catfish- 800 Bells
- Tilapia- 800 Bells
- Rainbowfish- 800 Bells
- Ribbon Eel- 600 Bells
Image from Nintendo
Bugs- Northern Hemisphere
- Tarantula- 8,000 Bells
Bugs- Southern Hemisphere
- Scorpion- 8000 Bells
- Banded Dragonfly- 4500 Bells
- Tiger Beetle- 1500 Bells
- Man Faced Stinkbug- 1000 Bells
- Bell Cricket- 430 Bells
- Ladybug- 200 Bells
- Darner Dragonfly- 230 Bells
- 32. Red Dragonfly- 180 Bells
- Yellow Butterfly- 160 Bells
- Stinkbug- 120 Bells
Players will want to be careful around Scorpions. Like tarantulas, scorpions can cause the player to faint. If the player manages to catch one, they will fetch 8000 Bells apiece.