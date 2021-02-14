Animal Crossing New Horizons Valentine's Day, Lunar New Year Limited Time Items Detailed





Valentines From Isabella

The confetti machine is available at Nook's Cranny through Festivale, which is tomorrow

Viva La Festivale!

Festivale Balloon Lamp

Festivale Drum

Festivale Flag

Festivale Garland

Festivale Lamp

Festivale Parasol

Festivale Stage

Festivale Stall

Festivale also includes a parade float that will appear in the town square on Monday as part of the celebration. Be sure to celebrate in style with Festivale-themed shirts and dresses, and react appropriately with the Festivale Reactions pack available at the Nook's Cranny in town. The reactions are particularly fun, as one of them includes confetti. They're well worth the 19,800 bells to buy the whole pack.



Happy Lunar New Year!





Lastly, the Lunar New Year is upon us, and Nintendo has added items to the game to help folks celebrate. As with the other events, the Nook Shopping app at the ABD or on the in-game phone is where you'll find them. The items available for purchase draw upon Chinese and Korean Lunar New Year traditions, and will be available for a limited time. Those items are the Bokjumeoni Lucky Pouch for 500 bells, the Lucky Red Envelope for 500 bells, and the Lunar New Year Decoration for 2,000 bells. Uncharacteristically, Nintendo hasn't said when these items will disappear from the Nook Shopping app, but seeing as there are only three items to pick up, completionists should be able to finish up their shopping quickly.